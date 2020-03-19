He said the registration is regarded as an essential service therefore it cannot be stopped.

The Minister said this as calls for the halting of the exercise increased due to the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

“In my view it is an essential service and must go on,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.

He added: “ It is a public gathering that can be controlled”.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the National Identification Authority (NIA) to immediately suspend the ongoing mass registration exercise in the Eastern region.

NIA Boss Prof. Kenneth Attafuah

A statement by the GMA stated that in the “interest of Public Health and Safety, the GMA calls on the National Identification Authority (NIA) to suspend with immediate effect the ongoing mass registration exercise in the Eastern region.”

According to the GMA, the decision to proceed with the mass registration exercise defeats the spirit and letter of the directives issued by the President as part of measures to combat the COVID-19 spread in the country.