Ghana Card remains only ID for SIM registration – NCA debunks Sam George’s claim

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has debunked claims by MP for Ningo Prampram Sam George that the Voter ID Card will be accepted for the registration of SIM cards.

Ghana Card
Ghana Card

The NCA in a statement said it has not issued any such directives to the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) providers.

“There is currently no medium for registration with Voters ID in the current SIM registration exercise; Ghana Card remains the only ID.”

The NCA was reacting to posts on social media by Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and a member of the select committee on Communications.

On Saturday, November 5, the MP who has been pushing for the Communication Ministry and relevant stakeholders to amend the guidelines for the process shared on social media that the NCA has “finally” directed the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to accept the Voter’s ID for the registration.

He wrote. “We have had a breakthrough. I can reliably inform you that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization has finally seen the wisdom in our position. They have through the National Communications Authority directed all the MNOs to accept the Voter’s ID card as a document for the registration of our SIM cards,”

But the NCA has refuted the claims describing them as false.

The authority further spelled that there had been talks concerning the updating of the SIM registration App to allow temporary use of the Voter's ID.

It added that “that development effort will take several weeks, if not months, to complete and the deep dive technical discussions on the integration effort with the MNOs/BWAs have not even been held.”

The NCA noted further that similar efforts with Passport integration have taken more than three months and counting and are still not complete.

The authority added, “If necessary, the general public will be duly informed when both integration efforts are complete as well as the modalities and conditions of use,”

NCA
NCA Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
