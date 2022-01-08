Ghana currently has a President, not a leader – Manasseh Azure

Manasseh said this when he spoke as a panelist on TV3’s current affairs show The Keypoints on Saturday morning.

“As we sit here, we [Ghanaians] have a president. We don’t have a leader,” he stated on the programme, as quoted by 3news.

Manasseh, who is currently the Managing Editor of the Fourth Estate, was, however, full of praise for the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In his view, the IGP has managed to restore public confidence in the Police Service since his appointment last year.

“The [Ghana] Police Service was one institution that people didn’t believe in but Dr Dampare has changed the narrative,” he said.

“Report a case and the next minute you are arrested. That kind of leadership gives Ghana hope.”