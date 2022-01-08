RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana currently has a President, not a leader – Manasseh Azure

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni believes Ghana has not had a real leader since Dr. Kwame Nkrumah left office as President.

Ghana currently has a President, not a leader – Manasseh Azure
Ghana currently has a President, not a leader – Manasseh Azure

The former Multimedia journalist said the country is in its current state because it has a President and not a leader.

Recommended articles

Manasseh said this when he spoke as a panelist on TV3’s current affairs show The Keypoints on Saturday morning.

Manasseh Azure Awuni
Manasseh Azure Awuni Pulse Ghana

“As we sit here, we [Ghanaians] have a president. We don’t have a leader,” he stated on the programme, as quoted by 3news.

Manasseh, who is currently the Managing Editor of the Fourth Estate, was, however, full of praise for the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In his view, the IGP has managed to restore public confidence in the Police Service since his appointment last year.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare (IGP)
Dr George Akuffo Dampare (IGP) Pulse Ghana

“The [Ghana] Police Service was one institution that people didn’t believe in but Dr Dampare has changed the narrative,” he said.

“Report a case and the next minute you are arrested. That kind of leadership gives Ghana hope.”

Manasseh also added his voice to the #FixTheCountry movement, praising the conveners of the campaign, which was geared towards pressuring the government to address the concerns of the youth.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Interior of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless (photos)

A look inside Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless

Police arrest 2 suspects over American Instagram model’s death

Police arrest 2 suspects over American Instagram model’s death