Ghana didn’t pay for flag hoisting on Burj Khalifa – GIPC

The GIPC has “noticed false publication alleging payments regarding the Ghana flag lightening on the Burj Khalifa on 8th March 2022 on various social media platforms.

“In no uncertain terms, the owner of Emaar properties, Dubai, decided to place our flag on the Burj Kalifa for free as a gesture of goodwill and to honour of Ghana and His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, during the Ghana Day celebration to culminate our participation in the Dubai Expo.

“We entreat the general public to disregard the allegations.”

“We proudly express our appreciation to the rulers and the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their warm hospitality and goodwill to our delegations during the Ghana week,” the GIPC statement said.

Ghana participated in the 2020 Dubai Expo with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a special guest.

Pulse Ghana

The Expo aims to forge new partnerships and inspire ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide. It also seeks to raise awareness about the worldwide issues that mankind faces.

The Expo provides several possibilities for networking and the promotion of international connections. Individual pavilions will be set up at Expo 2020, with countries exhibiting their unique cultures and technical innovations.