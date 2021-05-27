RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana has recorded zero COVID-19 death in the last three weeks - GHS

Pulse News

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has remained stagnant for the past three weeks.

It has remained 783 since the first week of May.

Also, the number of active cases of the pandemic has fallen to 1,221.

Of that number, six are in critical condition and 21 are having severe symptoms.

Per the figures of the Ghana Health Service, 27 new cases have been recorded as of 22 May 2021.

Since mid-March 2020, some 93,711 COVID-19 cases have been recorded up to date, with 91,707 of them having recovered.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 51,588

Ashanti Region - 15,590

Western Region - 5,885

Eastern Region - 4,225

Central Region - 3,449

Volta Region - 2,529

Northern Region - 1,654

Bono East Region - 1,439

Bono Region - 1,410

Upper East Region - 1,320

Western North Region - 888

Ahafo Region - 722

Upper West Region - 499

Oti Region - 431

North East Region - 229

Savanna Region - 123

