Ghana has recorded zero COVID-19 death in the last three weeks - GHS

It has remained 783 since the first week of May.
Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has remained stagnant for the past three weeks.
Also, the number of active cases of the pandemic has fallen to 1,221.
Of that number, six are in critical condition and 21 are having severe symptoms.
Per the figures of the Ghana Health Service, 27 new cases have been recorded as of 22 May 2021.
Since mid-March 2020, some 93,711 COVID-19 cases have been recorded up to date, with 91,707 of them having recovered.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 51,588
Ashanti Region - 15,590
Western Region - 5,885
Eastern Region - 4,225
Central Region - 3,449
Volta Region - 2,529
Northern Region - 1,654
Bono East Region - 1,439
Bono Region - 1,410
Upper East Region - 1,320
Western North Region - 888
Ahafo Region - 722
Upper West Region - 499
Oti Region - 431
North East Region - 229
Savanna Region - 123
