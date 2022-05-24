Ghana Health Service issues red alert to the public against Hanz virus

The virus is said to spread more easily to humans from pigs than other swine influenza viruses.

According to the health service, the influenza virus easily mutates with adults usually having stronger immunity. Symptoms of H3N2v include fever with cough and a runny nose.

Other possible symptoms are body aches, nausea, chills, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

"These influenza viruses easily change (Mutation). Adults usually have stronger immunity than children," the statement noted.

It further indicated that the virus could be easily transmitted through droplets from infected persons through cough or sneezing.

"Symptoms of H3N2v include fever with cough and runny nose. Other possible symptoms are body aches, nausea, chills, vomiting, or diarrhoea," it added.