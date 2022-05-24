A statement from the Service said Hanz Virus also known as H3N2v is a strain of influenza usually found in pigs, birds, and humans.
Ghana Health Service issues red alert to the public against Hanz virus
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued an alert for the public to be on guard following an outbreak of the Hanz virus in the country.
The virus is said to spread more easily to humans from pigs than other swine influenza viruses.
According to the health service, the influenza virus easily mutates with adults usually having stronger immunity. Symptoms of H3N2v include fever with cough and a runny nose.
Other possible symptoms are body aches, nausea, chills, vomiting, or diarrhoea.
"These influenza viruses easily change (Mutation). Adults usually have stronger immunity than children," the statement noted.
It further indicated that the virus could be easily transmitted through droplets from infected persons through cough or sneezing.
H3N2v, the statement said could sometimes cause severe diseases like pneumonia, which could lead to hospitalisation, and at the worse result in death.
