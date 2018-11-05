Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana in security crisis - Kwesi Anning

He explained that since 1970, there has been undue political interference, especially by political parties in office, in the work of the police, therefore, rendering the officers ineffective.

  • Published:
Dr Kwesi Anning, Security analyst play

Dr Kwesi Anning, Security analyst

The Director of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Dr. Kwesi Anning, has said that there is a security crisis in Ghana.

He said the composition of our security forces is a cause of concern.

Speaking about the integrity of the police force on Accra FM, he said: "The morale of the police is down, they are doing the safety work but the political interference in their work is too much for them.”

He explained that since 1970, there has been undue political interference, especially by political parties in office, in the work of the police, therefore, rendering the officers ineffective.

Dr. Kwesi Anning play

Dr. Kwesi Anning

 

“We are a nation in crisis because we are incapable, unwilling and unprepared to take the tough security-related decisions that we need to take,” he said.

He added that apart from the “fear of victimization”, “unnecessary political interference” and “dubious transfers”; “demotion and promotion” are also part of the tools used to emasculate the police.

