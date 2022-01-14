RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana is no longer on the EU list of high-risk money laundering countries – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Ghana has been taken off the European Union list of money laundering countries.

He said the removal was due to his government’s resolve in combating money laundering through thorough legislation.

Speaking at a meeting with the visiting Hungarian President, János Áder at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghana had adequately strengthened its regime against the two practices, in line with international requirements.

“We received a notification from the European Commission through the intermediary of the commissioner for financial services, financial stability and capital markets union, Mairead McGuinness that Ghana after the pursuit of some rigorous reforms has now been formally removed from the grey list of high risk countries in money laundering activities,” he said.

A statement from the Jubilee House in May 2021 said the decision to remove Ghana from the list was arrived at during President Nana Akufo-Addo’s two-day working visit to Brussels, Belgium.

In May 2020, Ghana was cited by the European Commission for anti-money laundering and terrorism financing concerns together with three other African countries including Botswana, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

