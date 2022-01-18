“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that UK newspaper this morning reported details of a document dubbed ‘Operation Dead Meat’, which contains, among other things, a measure supposedly being drawn up by the UK authorities to ‘send migrants to countries such as Rwanda and Ghana for processing and resettlement.’

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state categorically that Ghana has not engaged with the UK on any such plan and does not intend to consider any such operation in the future.

“It is recalled in this regard that the Ministry on the 8th of September 2021 debunked in a tweet a news item on Sky News UK about a possible Ghana interest in a partnership agreement with the UK to host deported or retuned migrants of Third Countries from the UK.

“The position of the government has not changed and the Ministry advises that any publication that implies otherwise should be ignored,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said in a statement on Tuesday, January 18.