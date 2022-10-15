RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana is not alone in facing economic challenges – UK High Commissioner

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Harriet Thompson, UK High Commissioner to Ghana, has said Ghana is not alone in facing economic challenges

According to a tweet she made, she said that there was a need to take difficult decisions and come together internationally to get through.

Her tweet comes on the back of a statement made by Vicky Ford, the UK’s Minister for Development, “Ghana is a great friend of the UK." she said.

“In my meeting with Hon. Minister Ofori-Atta @MoF_Ghana we discussed the global economic challenges and the support we as the international community can offer Ghana, including a possible new @IMFNews program.”

Harriet Thompson tweeted “Ghana is not alone in facing economic challenges. We must be ready to take difficult decisions & come together internationally to get through. We look forward to welcoming you back to Ghana in your new role @vickyford(& we’re glad to see you love your made-in-Ghana jacket!”

Meanwhile, the G7 has asked the World Bank to provide financial support to Ghana and other African countries to enable them to deal with the impact of the economic crisis caused by force majeures.

The decision was taken during a meeting with African Finance Ministers with the G7 as part of the ongoing World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Meetings in Washington D.C.

