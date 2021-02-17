He said Ghana still has a lot of years ahead before it can elect a woman to lead.

Though he admitted that women empowerment is on the rise in the country, Mr. Jacobs said that won't affect leadership anytime soon.

On his accord, females on some news portals have created a very bad perception about Ghanaian women, which has made it difficult for society to accept them in key leadership positions such as the presidency.

“Ghana is not ripe for a woman leader. It’ll be somewhere in 2034 or something before the country will be ready to accept a female leader. Look at social media reportage on female celebrities. Look at what they churn out about our celebrities and you think that appeases people and motivates them to put women in positions of power?” he asked.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Business Insider Africa

He shared that African women are sometimes their own enemies as compared to Europe and the Americas where democracy started.

The 2020 general elections saw some landmarks in women participation in Ghanaian politics.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and Bridgette Dzogbenuku vying for the presidency with one, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman running as a vice-presidential candidate.