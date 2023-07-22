On Friday, 21st July 2023, the President Nana Akufo-Addo, held bilateral discussions with Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinal Palace, in Rome, Italy, as part of the President’s 4-day official visit to that country.
Ghana, Italy strengthen ties
Ghana and Italy have fortified their relationship to deepen the ties of cooperation as well as to continue to explore areas of mutual interest for the benefit of their respective populations that exist between the two countries.
Ghana was lauded for its continued adherence to the tenets of democracy, good governance, the rule of law, and to the principles of democratic accountability, all of which, he said, have made Ghana a beacon of democracy and stability not only in West Africa but also on the continent of Africa.
His Excellency, Akufo-Addo, noted that Ghana and Italy have had strong relations spanning several decades, which have resulted in many Italian companies being successful in their operations in Ghana, citing the Italian engineering firm, Impregilo, which constructed the Akosombo Dam, as an example.
Both leaders agreed that the quest for the development of their respective economies will not be possible in conditions of chaos and armed conflict. To this end, President Mattarella applauded the role being played by Ghana in helping to confront the jihadist and terrorist threat in the Sahel.
