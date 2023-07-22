Ghana, Italy strengthen ties

Ghana was lauded for its continued adherence to the tenets of democracy, good governance, the rule of law, and to the principles of democratic accountability, all of which, he said, have made Ghana a beacon of democracy and stability not only in West Africa but also on the continent of Africa.

His Excellency, Akufo-Addo, noted that Ghana and Italy have had strong relations spanning several decades, which have resulted in many Italian companies being successful in their operations in Ghana, citing the Italian engineering firm, Impregilo, which constructed the Akosombo Dam, as an example.