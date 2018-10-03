Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals


This was disclosed by the deputy CHRAJ Commissioner, Richard Quayson, during the National Anti-corruption Action Plan (NACAP) Regional Awareness Campaign held in Wa.

  Published:
The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has revealed that close to GH¢13.5 billion yearly due to corruption.

According to him, corruption has been the biggest drain of the national coffers in recent years.

He called for serious action to be taken against the canker, adding that the integrity of the country but be protected.

The programme, which was themed “Ghana United Against Corruption” was organised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) in collaboration with CHRAJ and the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Also speaking at the event was the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, who acknowledged that that corruption is one of the reasons why Ghana is currently experiencing low living standards.

He attributed the slow pace of Ghana’s economic development and Africa as a whole to lack of continuous and concerted efforts to fight unbridled corruption.

He urged the general public to support the National Anti-corruption Action Plan, saying that is the only this menace can be effectively tackled.

“The amount of money lost through corrupt activities can help solve most of our basic challenges,” Mr. Issahaku said.

“To fight against corruption cannot be done by only the government and it requires the help of the citizens, the media and the civil society organizations to succeed,”  he added.

