Ghana loses GH¢3 billion after reduction in benchmark values — GRA

This comes after the government reduced the benchmark values on general goods from 50% to 30% as well as import discounts on vehicles from 30% to 10%.

The reduction follows a consensus between Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and Institute of Freight Forwarders and the GRA in February 2022.

The reversal was to affect 143 items under three categories prescribed by the GRA.

Colonel Kwadwo Damoah speaking on the benchmark reduction at a sensitization workshop to discuss and educate AGI's members on some of GRA's policies, recent initiatives that impact business, the four percent Value Added Tax (VAT) flat rate, and the implementation of the E-levy, said applying the discounts up to 50 percent cost the country about GH¢3 billion every year.

"In 2019 it had already gone past the first quarter, it was from April. So, the amount involved there was not as much as the full year of 2020 and 2021. We have estimated it to be GH¢3 billion yearly," he said.

Pulse Ghana

He indicated that the government is expected to gain an estimated GH¢2.5 billion from reducing the discounts from 50 percent to 30 percent for general goods and 30 percent to 10 for vehicles.

This, he noted will, however, be dependent on volumes of imports that come into the country and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.