Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food

Reports indicate that Mr. Kwame Owusu is still the Group Chairman of the Luxe Suites Hotel.

Controversial musician and satirist Kwame A Plus has revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, squandered GH¢135,000 on a staff end-of-year party in 2017.

He also revealed that the CEO and other seven members of management of the Authority spent GH¢10,652 in one night on food.

A Plus, also known as Kwame Obeng, made these conflict of interest revelations on his Facebook page yesterday.

He said that the hotel, Luxe Suites Hotel, where the outrageous expenses were incurred and paid for with the approval of Mr Kwame Owusu is fully owned by the CEO himself.

READ ALSO: Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases

“Charley me I still don’t understand how 8 people spent 10,652,00 on food during a meeting. Ah how? It means each person’s food (just one meal) cost 1,335.00 Ghana cedis. Really? If you own Ghana as your private company will you spend this amount on a meal for just one meeting?", he queried.

"If we complained during the campaign that NDC spent 20 dollars on Kenkey in Brazil, how then can we support this? 20 dollars is just 100 Ghana. This is 1.335.00 per person per meal. Did they chew golden sausages or the elephant itself came to the meeting?”

“Apart from conflict of interest which is a serious offence let me ask this. How many people ate 135,125.00 Ghana cedis worth of food? Herrrrh they can eat oooo hahahahahaha. And wait, wait, wait. The second invoice…, how many people ate over 10,000.00 Ghana cedis food at one meeting? Come for your medals. You people can eat for Africa. Waaaawolo. Pick pockets have taken the public purse from Nana Addo’s pocket", A Plus chided.

Check out the invoices authorized by the Maritime CEO below

