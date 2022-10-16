Ghana Medical Association threatens to protest over new tax directive by the GRA

This is the first time the GRA is asking them to pay such taxes since its inception in 1958.

The group believes it is unfair to ask them to pay other taxes since all members pay income taxes.

According to Dr. Frank Serebour, people are already taxed right from the source even before the dues come to them. He also described the action as an act of desperation on the part of GRA to take monies from various groups.

“It is as if they are now looking at organizations and associations and so forth.”

Dr. Frank Serebour has thus vowed that the Association will shut down hospitals nationwide to protest against the new directive.

“We won’t sit down to allow anybody, whether it is a government agency or the government itself, to collapse the association. That will not happen under my watch.”

“If anything at all, the first point was engagement. If something like that is going to happen, somebody should be engaging and not write that kind of letter.”