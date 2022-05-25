Ghana Meteorological Agency introduces 'My Flood Risk Accra' mobile App

It also has multiple flood maps (locations) different return periods and literacy information on the preparedness, prevention, response and recovery measures.

The Head of Communications at the GMA, Joshua Asamoah said information about Ghana's daily weather conditions will be disseminated through the app.

According to him, this will help in adequate preparation towards yet to come heavy downpours.

Pulse Ghana

"We'll alert areas to be hit with heavy rainfall ahead of time," he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Flooding in Accra is a perennial occurrence that successive governments have not been able to find a solution to.

Flooding and intense droughts could become a common phenomenon in Ghana due to climate hazards.