Ghana must not look outside when it comes to dredging – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo made the observation while commissioning two new IHC Beaver 50 dredgers and marine equipment acquired to augment the fleet of DML at its parking yard at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman, Accra on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

According to him, Dredge Masters has made huge and significant contributions in the dredging space of this country, adding that the company’s introduction these ultra-modern dredgers “means that Ghana, within the West African market, has her own indigenous company which can dredge to a depth of 16 metres.

He was full of praise for Dredge Masters for its continuous role in supporting the government to address the perennial flooding in parts of Accra.

Dredging companies, he said, have traditionally contributed to coastal protection, stating that from 2017, government has invested GHC450 million in various flood-control measures, all in an effort to end flooding in the capital city.

On the issue of climate change, the President admitted that it was already in Africa, noting that this was being witnessed in the unprecedented floods in West Africa, depletion of large forests, vastly altered rain patterns that are threatening agriculture production and food security among others.

"All these are undermining Africa's ability to grow and develop to bring prosperity to its people," he said.

That notwithstanding, he reinforced his government’s commitment to continue to create an enabling environment not only for the private sector to survive but also to thrive.

He seized the opportunity to charge all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ensure regular desilting of drains and gutters within their jurisdictions to allow for water to flow freely, especially when the country had entered the raining season.

To this end, he urged MMDCEs to lead in the demolition of all unauthorised structures built on and along waterways.

"Any MMDCE who fails to carry out this exercise across the country would be held accountable," he sternly warned.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, in a brief remark, applauded DML's contributions towards fighting flooding in Accra.

While admitting that flooding in Accra had become an annual ritual which continues to pose grave risks to lives and properties, he advised Ghanaians to desist from practices that further compound the phenomenon.

"We remain committed to partnering with DML to address the flooding problem in Accra and other parts of the country," he assured.

For his part, the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiama, announced that his ministry will seek a very strong collaboration with DML to develop the Volta Lake to inure to the benefit of the people of the region and the country as a whole.

In his welcome address, the Executive Chairman of the JGC, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, indicated that the IHC Beaver 50 is an ultra-modern dredging equipment, which is a top of the range equipment for dredging in the world.

He said these two beavers come to augment the already existing fleet of DML.

"Dredge Masters Limited is introducing these Ultra- Modern IHC Built Cutter Suction Dredgers 5014/16 (Named Akua Boahenmaa and Abena Ayinfua) and associated Marine equipment which bring the capability of dredging up to 16 meters deep and the capacity to carry out large scale reclamation."

...The total investment by the company in all marine equipment stands at 54 million Euros," he revealed.

The dredgers, he explained, can undertake mega projects at ports and harbours, reservoirs and dams, reclamation of lands from sea, environmental and climate change mitigation works and flood control.

According to Dr. Siaw Agyepong, Dredge Masters Limited started with the acquisition of four ultra-modern amphibious dredgers from Aquamec.

"These dredgers along with long boom excavators, barges and earth moving equipment dredged from Odaw Channel to the Korle lagoon (from Caprice to the sea) to restore hydrological capacity of the channel. The fleet has been augmented with two more amphibious dredgers, long booms and other equipment over the years. Today, we have over 70 units of various dredging equipment," he further disclosed.