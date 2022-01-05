RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana named first most peaceful country in West Africa

Ghana has been ranked the most peaceful country in West Africa.

Ghana fans
Ghana fans

The country is also ranked second peaceful country in Africa and 38th globally in the 2021 Global Peace Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

This is the 15th edition of the Global Peace Index which ranks 163 countries according to their level of peacefulness.

The report presents the most comprehensive data-driven analysis to date on trends in peace, its economic value, and how to develop peaceful societies.

Supporters of Ghana
Supporters of Ghana ece-auto-gen

Mauritius, the most peaceful country in Africa, while Botswana ranked third place in Africa.

Nigeria ranked 146 globally behind Togo, Uganda, Kenya, The Republic of Congo, and Cameroon.

Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008.

