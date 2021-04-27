Ghana needs an additional US$32million to complete Saglemi Housing project - Minister

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, said a technical audit by the Ghana Institution of Surveyors on the Saglemi Project which initially had an output target of 5000 units at a total cost of US$200million had estimated that additional funds would be required to complete the project.

"The original output target of the Saglemi project of 5,000 units at a total cost of US$200million as stipulated in the financing agreement presented to, and approved by Parliament had surreptitiously, and drastically, reduced to 1,502, of which 1,389 units had been completed without a commensurate reduction in the overall loan financing. Currently, an amount of approximately, US$197million representing 98 percent has been expended on 1,502 units as against the planned 5,000 units," he said.

Pulse Ghana

"Although the financing of the project had largely been exhausted, an initial technical audit by the Ministry revealed the lack of primary infrastructure to the Saglemi project site thus limiting the utility of the development. The key primary infrastructure still outstanding include water supply and electricity."

"The Ministry tasked the Ghana Institution of Surveyors to conduct a cost and technical audit of the contract executed by the contractors in the context of the variety of agreements and commitments made by the parties to the project. Upon completion of the audit, the Ghana Institution of Surveyors estimated that an approximate amount of US$32million would be needed to complete the project", he added.