Ghana needs only 9 Supreme Court Justices – Kwabena Agyapong

Evans Annang

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the country has too many Supreme Court Justices.

Kwabena Agyapong
Kwabena Agyapong

He said for a small country like Ghana, there should be a cap on the number of judges for the apex court.

In an interview on Accra based GHOne TV, he said the number of judges shouldn’t exceed nine (9).

“There should be a cap”, he said.

Currently, there are sixteen Justices of the Supreme Court including the Chief Justice.

In March, Kwabena Agyapong disclosed his intentions to contest for the flagbearership position of the NPP in 2024.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, Mr. Agyapong said: “In 2007, I was the youngest of the 17 aspirants, so it is not as if I haven't done it before”.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah
Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

"So, I will not rule out running for the Presidential primary but the most important thing to me now is how well we do as a government and how we are able to deliver on the mandate that the Ghanaian people have given us.”

"We should not take that mandate for granted. We should respect that mandate and work to the benefit of the generality of Ghanaians. Let's put Ghana first".

At the moment, the front-runners for the slot are Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Minister of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Evans Annang

