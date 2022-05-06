Ghana needs only 9 Supreme Court Justices – Kwabena Agyapong

In an interview on Accra based GHOne TV, he said the number of judges shouldn’t exceed nine (9).

“There should be a cap”, he said.

Currently, there are sixteen Justices of the Supreme Court including the Chief Justice.

In March, Kwabena Agyapong disclosed his intentions to contest for the flagbearership position of the NPP in 2024.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, Mr. Agyapong said: “In 2007, I was the youngest of the 17 aspirants, so it is not as if I haven't done it before”.

"So, I will not rule out running for the Presidential primary but the most important thing to me now is how well we do as a government and how we are able to deliver on the mandate that the Ghanaian people have given us.”

"We should not take that mandate for granted. We should respect that mandate and work to the benefit of the generality of Ghanaians. Let's put Ghana first".