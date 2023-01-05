Ghana needs your prayers to overcome current economic challenges – Akufo-Addo to clergy

The President made the call when he addressed the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association in Koforidua, in the Eastern region.

“I will continue to ask you to pray for our nation so that we can surmount the current economic challenges we faced together. As the President of Ghana, I’m determined to see a prosperous Ghana, where justice and peace embrace [each other]. But the common good is safeguarding and promoting the nation,” the President stated.

Mr. Akufo-Addo says a divine intervention will help the country come out of its current predicaments.

He reiterated his commitment to seeing a prosperous Ghana, where justice and peace are embraced.

Also, at the same congress, the President said Akonta Mining, owned by NPP Chairman for Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi is not engaged in galamsey.

He said "Let me respond briefly to the chairperson on the issue of illegal mining. I want to assure him and all of you that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak."

According to him, "Further, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has through the agency of the Forestry Commission, with the assistance of the military, made the effort to cordon off all 294 sites of forest reserves in the country and rid them of illegal mining as we speak."

Earlier, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor ordered the Forestry Commission to stop Akonta Mining Company from operating in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.