Ghana only needs 19 ministers to function – Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Evans Annang

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has said that the country needs to look at the excess appointments of ministers.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu


He said Ghana can be governed with just 19 cabinet ministers.

According to him, fewer ministers than currently exist, will lower the pressure on the public purse.

Speaking at a public lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Tuesday, he explained that based on the 1992 Constitution, the President is mandated to appoint up to only nineteen cabinet ministers.

The Majority Leader therefore posited that there is no need to appoint many ministers, when only nineteen cabinet ministers are actually needed to decide on government policies.

“The Constitution provides in Article 76(1), that there shall be a cabinet which shall consist of the President, the Vice President and not more than nineteen ministers of state."

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader


“Given the role of cabinet ministers, that is for running the state efficiently and assisting the President in the determination of policy of his government, it is my contention that apart from regional ministers, the number of central government ministers may not have to exceed 19 as contained in the Constitution.”

“And that means ministries shall also not have to exceed 19.”

“All ministers to be relevant and to be able to assist in the evolution and determination of policies in their sectors, must be cabinet ministers.”

“The excess numbers must be cut off and that will significantly reduce public expenditure. For the avoidance of doubt, the Constitution must provide for that”, he explained.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also added that there is the need for the state to consider competent individuals to man various ministerial positions. This he said, will help in the development of the country at large.

Evans Annang

