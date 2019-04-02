NAM 1 would be made available to authorities in Ghana pending the outcome of the case in Dubai.

He [NAM1] is currently being held on remand at the Al Barsha police cell.

He is facing a criminal charge of misdemeanour in Dubai which is equivalent to a Second Degree Felony in Ghana and if found guilty he could spend up to two years in prison.

Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, CID boss speaking to the media at a press briefing on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, said until the case in Dubai ends, the Ghana police can't get him.

According to her, NAM1 was granted bail on March 25, 2019, but was rearrested by the Dubai Police and will only be released to the Ghana police when it ends the case in Dubai.

She said "On the 4th of March, 2019 NAM1 was granted bail and there were some conditions for his bail. On 25th of March, he was able to execute the bail and his lawyers obtained the letter for his release. Due to the red alert notice on him, he was rearrested on the instructions of INTERPOL."

She added: "The Dubai police have gone ahead to obtain a local warrant of arrest based on the INTERPOL red notice. He is currently in custody at a Dubai Police station and that case, even though he is on bail hasn’t ended They will continue to produce him before the court until that case is over before he is handed over to Ghana. We are in touch with the Dubai Police an everything is on course."

Thousands of Ghanaians are anguished over the possible loss of their investments, estimated at millions of Ghana cedis in Menzgold, whose gold dealership business was unregulated, and thus was directed by the Security and Exchange Commission to stop receiving new deposits.