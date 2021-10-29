RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana Police Service honours 'fallen heroes'

Kojo Emmanuel

Police Officers who lose their lives while performing lawful duties are celebrated as 'fallen heroes'.

Every year, a day is set aside to recognise the contributions and sacrifices of these officers, whether they died in the course of undertaking lawful duties in Ghana, abroad, or on peacekeeping missions, and the day is called Police Memorial Day. The commemoration is to honour the past and shape the future.

The police administration said "Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. May their souls continue to rest in peace."

About 13 police officers who died in the line of duty in 2013 were honoured. The officers died in several circumstances, in­cluding during the exchange of fire with armed robbers, motor accidents, and stabbing.

Two Police officers were reported dead after the vehicle in which they were traveling got involved in an accident near Winneba Junction on August 31, 2015.

One died on the spot while the other died on arrival at the Winneba Municipal Government Hospital.

