Ghana Police Service honours 'fallen heroes'

The police administration said "Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. May their souls continue to rest in peace."

About 13 police officers who died in the line of duty in 2013 were honoured. The officers died in several circumstances, in­cluding during the exchange of fire with armed robbers, motor accidents, and stabbing.

Two Police officers were reported dead after the vehicle in which they were traveling got involved in an accident near Winneba Junction on August 31, 2015.

