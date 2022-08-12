Speaking at a public lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) on Thursday, August 11, 2022, he said the police were doing everything possible to weed out bad officers whose actions stain the entire service.
Ghana Police Service is not the most corrupt institution in Ghana — IGP
The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has disagreed with the research conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) together with other stakeholders placing the Police administration atop the category of the most corrupt public institution in the country.
He said "We decided to assess ourselves from your perspectives. We have been tagged as unprofessional, corrupt and what have you."
"We are not denying that we may have some recalcitrant officers amongst us, we are doing all we can to pluck them out. But we will never accept that we are the most corrupt institution.
"It is unfortunate, all those researches are questionable. They have challenges," Dampare added.
In July 2022, the Ghana Police Service came out to top the most corrupt institutions among 23 other institutions.
The ultimate goal of the survey is to unearth corrupt institutions and make available data that will guide the formulation of policies that will look at nipping corruption in the bud.
The survey further reveals that more than 17.4 million bribes were paid in 2021 with police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2%.
