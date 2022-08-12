Ghana Police Service is not the most corrupt institution in Ghana — IGP

He said "We decided to assess ourselves from your perspectives. We have been tagged as unprofessional, corrupt and what have you."

"We are not denying that we may have some recalcitrant officers amongst us, we are doing all we can to pluck them out. But we will never accept that we are the most corrupt institution.

"It is unfortunate, all those researches are questionable. They have challenges," Dampare added.

In July 2022, the Ghana Police Service came out to top the most corrupt institutions among 23 other institutions.

The ultimate goal of the survey is to unearth corrupt institutions and make available data that will guide the formulation of policies that will look at nipping corruption in the bud.