Ghana Police Service not sacrosanct and immune from criticism — Sammy Gyamfi to IGP

His reactions come after the IGP called on the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson to desist from meddling in the internal affairs of Ghana.

He said a tweet by Ms. Thompson on a recent arrest of the pressure group #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, amounts to interference.

In a throng worded statement, the IGP said the Commissioner should focus on issues happening in her country and not Ghana.

"For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes - "di wo fie asem - it means to learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you," the conclusion of the letter said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Harriet Thompson said regarding the arrest, "Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offense on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…"

The IGP also said "we consider your tweet a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host countries.

"Your Excellency, the fact that you use the 'arrested agai' we believe must mean you were making reference to previous occasions Mr. Barker Vormwaor was arrested for threatening the security of the state and recently for motor traffic offenses."

Sammy Gyamfi in a statement to the IGP in a Facebook post said "No wonder that harassment, human rights abuse and extra-judicial killing of innocent Ghanaians by some rogue elements in the Ghana Police Service is on the ascendancy."