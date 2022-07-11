RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana Police Service sets up TV station, Ghanaians say they can’t wait

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has hinted that it is in the process of establishing a TV station.

IGP George Akuffo Dampare
IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The law enforcement agency revealed this in a post made on its social media pages on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The service did not give much information about what it referred to as "GH POLICE TV", whose motto reads: "... Engaging the people for safer communities."

The revelation has since sparked reactions among the Ghanaian populace, with many people being excited about the idea, saying it is long overdue and they can’t wait to see it come to fruition.

However, some people have also entreated the service to ensure the yet-to-be launched TV station is neutral in its operations without any political bias.

Knii Accra Owner wrote: "Hope it would be great and serve well, other agencies should do same in educating the public about their services"

Then, Isaac J. Ayitey said he could not wait to see the positive impact of the initiative.

"Wow this is gonna be interesting. Engaging the people for safer community," he wrote.

Mumin Sulemana said: "This is what ghana police needed to do for a long time"

Kofi Streams also wrote: "This is long overdue. I think they should collaborate with GBC and other media networks. It should include radio stations."

Meanwhile, the police have also inaugurated the Ghana Police Certified Riding Ambassador Initiative as part of the ongoing Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline "Operation PAARI", which seeks to increase compliance of road traffic laws by motor riders and to reduce the increasing number of motor cycle related crashes, associated deaths, injuries, and damage to properties.

The inauguration was held at the National Operations Directorate of the Police Headquarters, Accra, under the supervision of the Director-General MTTD, DCOP Mr. Felix Fosu-Agyemang, the police said in a statement on Thursday, July 7.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

