Ghana Police Service supports Fire Service to douse Kantamanto market fire

“The Police are providing operational support to the Ghana National Fire Service as they work to put out a fire that has engulfed a section of the Kantamanto market in Accra,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement posted on its social media channels.

Police officers have been deployed in and around the market to prevent criminally-minded people from taking advantage of the fire outbreak to have a field day.

“The Police have cordoned off the affected area to enable the fire officers carry out their duty without any obstructions. Officers have also been deployed to prevent possible looting and also direct the movement of persons and vehicles away from the incident scene,” the police statement added. “Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation are also supporting the exercise.”

The incident attracted the attention of the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, the Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Chief Fire Officer, all of whom were at the scene of the inferno to assess the extent of damage and also interact with traders of the market.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, but the police have promised that “further development will be communicated” to the public in due course.