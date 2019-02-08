The country is the 78 least corrupt nation out of 180 countries, according to the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International.

Corruption rank in Ghana averaged 64.71 from 1998 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 81 in 2017 and a record low of 50 in 2002.

The Index uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be.

A country or territory's rank indicates its position relative to the other countries and territories in the index.

South Africa remains among the world's most corrupt countries in Africa. This is after the country ranked 73rd in the 2018 Perceptions Index.

South Africa had a score of 43 and was placed 9th in Sub-Saharan Africa which is ranked as the the worst performing region in the world.

The most un-corrupt countries are Denmark and New Zealand and the most corrupt Somalia, Syria and South Sudan.

Transparency International is the research group that observed the perceived levels of corruption in the public sector from experts and business people.