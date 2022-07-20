Ghana ranked 2nd most peaceful African country and 40th in the world

According to the 2022 edition of the Global Peace Index, Ghana's overall score was 1.759 as compared to 1.715 in 2021, the score also placed Ghana as the 40th most peaceful country on the global ranking of 163 countries.

The latest ranking shows that Ghana dropped two steps from the 38th spot in 2021.

It indicated that the top five most peaceful African countries are The Gambia ranked 45th globally, Botswana 48th and Sierra Leone 50th.

About the GPI

The index ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness.

Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness.

The GPI covers 99.7 per cent of the world’s population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources, and measures the state of peace across three domains: the level of Societal Safety and Security, the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict, and the degree of Militarisation.