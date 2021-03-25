Ghana ranked 3rd as the happiest country in Africa

Every year, the organization sets a research team of experts to find out which countries are the happiest in observance of World Happiness Day which is on March 20, and this is the ninth World Happiness Report released.

In the report, the team looked at, life under COVID-19, Happiness, trust, and deaths under COVID-19, COVID-19 prevalence and well-being: lessons from East Asia, reasons for Asia-pacific success in suppressing COVID-19, mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic, social connection and well-being during COVID-19, work and well-being during COVID-19: impact, inequalities, resilience, and the future of work and living long and living well.