Ghana receives 350,000 AstraZeneca second dose of COVID-19 vaccines [Photos]

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in the country on Friday, May 7, 2021.
The 350,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Accra aboard a Turkish Airline flight.
Earlier, the Ghana Health Service said over 800,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country so far.
The mass vaccination programme started in March in Accra and has since been extended to other regions.
Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines from Covax, an initiative that aims to provide at least 2 billion free doses to lower-income countries.
It had only taken delivery of 600,000 out of an expected 2.4 million doses, when India's export restrictions affected supplies to 60 countries, including 38 in Africa.
