RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana receives 350,000 AstraZeneca second dose of COVID-19 vaccines [Photos]

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in the country on Friday, May 7, 2021.

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine Pulse Ghana

The 350,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Accra aboard a Turkish Airline flight.

Recommended articles

Earlier, the Ghana Health Service said over 800,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country so far.

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine Pulse Ghana

The mass vaccination programme started in March in Accra and has since been extended to other regions.

Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines from Covax, an initiative that aims to provide at least 2 billion free doses to lower-income countries.

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine Pulse Ghana

It had only taken delivery of 600,000 out of an expected 2.4 million doses, when India's export restrictions affected supplies to 60 countries, including 38 in Africa.

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]