In its latest case management update, the Ghana Health Service also recorded 373 new COVID-19 cases bringing the active case count to 4,866.

Recoveries from COVID-19 have increased to 80,952 with a total of 86,465 confirmed cases.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 48,282

Ashanti Region - 14,954

Western Region - 5,478

Eastern Region - 3,872

Central Region - 3,030

Volta Region - 2,091

Northern Region - 1,458

Bono East Region - 1,237

Upper East Region - 1,232

Bono Region - 1,102

Western North Region - 808

Ahafo Region - 666

Upper West Region - 444

Oti Region - 308

North East Region - 156

Savannah Region - 97