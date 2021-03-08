In its latest case management update, the Ghana Health Service also recorded 373 new COVID-19 cases bringing the active case count to 4,866.
Recoveries from COVID-19 have increased to 80,952 with a total of 86,465 confirmed cases.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 48,282
Ashanti Region - 14,954
Western Region - 5,478
Eastern Region - 3,872
Central Region - 3,030
Volta Region - 2,091
Northern Region - 1,458
Bono East Region - 1,237
Upper East Region - 1,232
Bono Region - 1,102
Western North Region - 808
Ahafo Region - 666
Upper West Region - 444
Oti Region - 308
North East Region - 156
Savannah Region - 97