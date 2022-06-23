RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana records 72 suspected monkeypox cases

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghana recorded 72 suspected monkeypox cases in the country.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 72 suspected cases recorded in the country indicated that 18 have tested positive in four regions.

Recommended articles

The regions include Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, and the Eastern region.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

It typically presents clinically with fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa and occasionally exported to other regions.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox Pulse

WHO said vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme provide protection against monkeypox, and one newly-developed vaccine had been approved for the prevention of monkeypox.

It said that the virus could be contained with the right response in countries outside of Africa where it is not usually detected.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for alleged robbery

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for robbery

About 30 armed men storm Adanse Praso, shoot residents and chief

Fife photo: Gunman

Lady who witnessed death of passenger rubbishes account by Ghana Airport Co. Ltd

Kotoka International Airport staff withdraw services and demand removal of Managing Director

IGP interdicts four police officers caught on tape over Islamophobic comments

George Akuffo Dampare