Ghana records first case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron

Evans Effah

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed the country's first case of the new variant of the COVID-19, Omicron.

Covid-19 Omicron variant

According to the GHS, the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron was detected in a passenger at the Kotoka International Airport.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye,on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination month.

According to the GHS Director-General, the virus was detected in a Nigerian traveller on Sunday, November 29, 2021.

He however noted that the new variant has not yet entered the community.

“The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 disease has been found at the Kotoka International Airport. The good thing is that in the community test done so far, we have not seen any Omicron within the community of Ghana.

“But the danger is that if someone has the Omicron, and it is incubating, it will not be found at the airport," Dr Kuma-Aboagye added.

The Omicron variant was first detected by South African Scientists in South Africa.

