Video: GRA closes down event centre for not registering to pay tax

Officials of the GRA's Debt Management, Compliance, and Enforcement team visited the place on Monday, September 19, 2022, and closed down the facility after it verified that the business was not registered but operating.

Nathaniel Tetteh, a Chief Revenue Officer with the Debt Management, Compliance, and Enforcement team of the GRA, said the owners of the centre were aware of the tax laws and had in their possession tax forms for over five months.

He said: "Today, we have advised them to go and complete the registration process and that would warrant the opening of the facility for them to operate."

Pulse Ghana

He warned businesses that do not tax to ensure that they registered and paid the appropriate taxes.

The latest swoop comes a month after officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) busted the event centre for allegedly engaging in illegal connections.

ECG officials observed that security lights and other electricals were functioning, including air-conditioners and fridges among other items without authorization.

The power plant at the center was off, but the facility had no other secondary source of power.

The manager in charge of revenue protection and technical investigations of the ECG, Ing. Ishmael Oku, said "a rough calculation of the power consumption of the facility is pegged at about GH¢40,000."

He said the owners of the facility will be served with an illegal connection notice and an investigation will be carried out.