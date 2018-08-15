Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana’s population increases by 700,000 people each year


The National Population Council has warned that Ghana could be headed for hardship if necessary measures are not instituted to curb the increasing population growth.

It has been revealed that Ghana’s population increases annually by about 700,000 persons.

This is according to the Executive Director of the National Population Council (NPC), Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah.

She warned that Ghana could be headed for hardship if necessary measures are not instituted to curb the increasing population growth.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) to discuss Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR), Dr. Appiah said the country must begin to manage the growing population in relation to its resources.

According to her, the population of every country has direct consequences on every policy of the said country.

She explained that, for there to be improved standards of living, Ghana must take critical steps to curb its growing population.

Also speaking at the forum was the Executive Director of PPAG, Abena Acheampong, who described the uncontrolled growth of Ghana’s population as worrisome.

According to her, a huge population does not guarantee quality life, and urged those advocating for population growth to rethink their positions.

“People are moving from one place to another because the conditions there is not good. And then they come in here and it is no better,” she said.

Mrs. Acheampong added that Ghana needs to start investing “in the quality of life rather than expanding”.

Meanwhile, the National Population Council has previously proposed that childbirth should be restricted to just three (3) to ensure quality in human resource of the country.

This proposal was, however, met by strong opposition from the majority of Ghanaians who disagreed with the position of the Population Council.

Per the last population census, Ghana's population currently stands at 28 million people.

