Ghana School of Law entrance paper leaks hours before examination

A copy of the question paper for Part 1 students is said to have been shared on some social media platforms prior to the time it was scheduled to be written.

The body which oversees Ghana School of Law examinations, the Independent Examinations Body, has four pages with two questions that candidates are expected to answer.

Meanwhile, the exam has been rescheduled to 1:30 pm today.

In July this year, the Independent Examinations Body came under huge criticism following the failure of some 499 students who sat for the entrance exams.

The 499 law students, who were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law for allegedly failing the entrance examination, were admitted in March 2022.

This was after a series of agitations and debates between the students and the General Legal Council (GLC), the Attorney-General, and Parliament over their supposed failure.

