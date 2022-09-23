RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana School of Law entrance paper leaks hours before examination

Emmanuel Tornyi

The question papers for the Ghana School of Law entrance examination have been reportedly leaked hours before the examination.

Ghana School of Law
Ghana School of Law

The examination expected to be written today, September 23, 2022, at 10 am leaked.

Recommended articles

A copy of the question paper for Part 1 students is said to have been shared on some social media platforms prior to the time it was scheduled to be written.

The body which oversees Ghana School of Law examinations, the Independent Examinations Body, has four pages with two questions that candidates are expected to answer.

Meanwhile, the exam has been rescheduled to 1:30 pm today.

School of Law entrance paper
School of Law entrance paper Pulse Ghana

In July this year, the Independent Examinations Body came under huge criticism following the failure of some 499 students who sat for the entrance exams.

The 499 law students, who were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law for allegedly failing the entrance examination, were admitted in March 2022.

School of Law entrance paper
School of Law entrance paper Pulse Ghana

This was after a series of agitations and debates between the students and the General Legal Council (GLC), the Attorney-General, and Parliament over their supposed failure.

School of Law entrance paper
School of Law entrance paper Pulse Ghana

Prior to their admission, the GLC explained that the students failed to meet the requirements for admission hence, its decision not to admit them.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Charles Bissue

Releasing sex videos of Aisha Huang with 'big men' is a crime — Charles Bissue

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

Georgina Asor Botchwey

Mankessim killing: We murdered her for money rituals — Chief and pastor confess

Captain Effah-Dartey

I will stop defending Aisha Huang if I get an appointment from Akufo-Addo – Effah-Dartey