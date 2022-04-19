Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted for misappropriation of funds

Mr. Kutor has been accused of diverting funds from the SRC mobile money business proceeds, for his personal use and also running the business with his company name.

He is also alleged to have bought a car for the SRC from his company while buying one for his personal use.

However, Mr. Kutor has denied all the allegations leveled against him. In a statement, he said there is no constitutional basis for his indictment.

He noted that “there is no constitutional basis as far as the SRC’s constitution is concerned that suggests that where an allegation is levelled against an Executive member, that Executive has to step down.”

The SRC President continued that: “I am presently out of the jurisdiction on official duties, but respectfully, it is not to be used as a basis or tool to oust me from office.”

Mr Kutor also indicated that: “I sincerely find this procedure to be immeasurably strange to our law as SRC.”

Pulse Ghana

He added: “I will continue to discharge my duties faithfully and diligently as the law permits.”

Earlier, the Executive Council had said in a statement that: “On Wednesday 6th April 2022, the Executive Council of the SRC probed the President about his ownership of a car sold to the SRC bearing the chassis number 2T1BURHE0EC043574.

“The answers provided by the President were deemed unsatisfactory.”