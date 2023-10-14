Notably, travelers and ordinary passport holders from both countries can stay up to 90 days in the visiting country without work however within the stipulated period of stay if exhausted, travelers are required to apply for a visa extension.
Ghana, South Africa reach agreement on visa waiver for ordinary passport holders
Ghana and South Africa reached an agreement for a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports effective Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
This was contained in a press statement issued today Friday, October 13 by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passport.”
“The Agreement takes effect from 1st November 2023.”
“Travelers may transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work.”
