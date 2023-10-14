ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana, South Africa reach agreement on visa waiver for ordinary passport holders

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana and South Africa reached an agreement for a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports effective Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Kotoka International Airport
Kotoka International Airport

Notably, travelers and ordinary passport holders from both countries can stay up to 90 days in the visiting country without work however within the stipulated period of stay if exhausted, travelers are required to apply for a visa extension.

Recommended articles

South African High Commission
South African High Commission Pulse Ghana

This was contained in a press statement issued today Friday, October 13 by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Agreement takes effect from 1st November 2023.”

“Travelers may transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MP for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga

Tensions erupt in committee: Agalga walks out in frustration during Atta Akyea's chairmanship

Police arrest lady following death of Kikibees owner

One arrested in connection with Kikibees owner's murder

Ato Essien

Former Capital Bank CEO Ato Essien sentenced to 15 Years in prison for failing to settle GH¢90 million debt obligation

Bugri Naabu

Bugri Naabu’s vindication: Gyebi and Asare confirm their voices in my recording