This is due to the illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing activities had contributed significantly to the decline of fish stocks.
Ghana spends $200m annually to import fish – Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that Ghana spends $200 million annually to import fish to shore up its fish requirements.
According to him, the country has a national plan to deal with illegal and unregulated fishing activities on its seas and fully supports a vigorous global convention treaty to combat plastic pollution and illegal marine activities on the high seas.
Nana Addo who participated in the One Ocean Summit, held in Brest, France said components of the National Plan included fish catch certification, reactivation and installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS), automatic identification system (AIS) on vessels, port, and beach inspections, and sea patrols.
He said "All the facts about what the ocean presents for us have already been stated—50 percent of the world's oxygen emanates from the sea…" as a result, the establishment of a global convention treaty would ensure those illegal marine activities are dealt with."
