Ghana spends $200m annually to import fish – Nana Addo

According to him, the country has a national plan to deal with illegal and unregulated fishing activities on its seas and fully supports a vigorous global convention treaty to combat plastic pollution and illegal marine activities on the high seas.

Nana Addo who participated in the One Ocean Summit, held in Brest, France said components of the National Plan included fish catch certification, reactivation and installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS), automatic identification system (AIS) on vessels, port, and beach inspections, and sea patrols.