Ghana Standards Authority shuts down 3 cement factories for using inferior materials

The move forms part of the standard authority to crack down on substandard cement production in the country.

The GSA also banned the issuance of permits to new cement companies as part of its crackdown.

The ban is designed to encourage existing companies to grow and flourish, and the authority is also taking measures to prevent products from being imported.

Professor Alexander Dodoo, the Director-General of the GSA told the Daily Graphic that the exercise was to address the government's concerns about standards, quality assurance, and environmental safeguards in cement production.

He said "What we are doing is ensuring fair trade and stability in the manufacturing space. We stand a chance of making this country a hub for manufacturing for the global market and trust is key for any major player who wants to invest in the country."

At Xin An Safe Cement Ghana Ltd, a test result showed that limestone did not conform to the requirements for Calcium Carbonate content in the product.

Also, mineral identification analysis also showed that the sample was Feldspar and Quartz.

A letter from the GSA to Xin An Safe Cement stated "In view of this, you are instructed to cease operation/production henceforth until the use of the approved raw materials."

At Kumasi Cement Ghana Ltd, official test results indicated that Gypsum did not conform to the requirements for percent Calcium Sulphate as required in the standard, GS C22/C22M-00 (2015), while limestone did not conform to the requirements for Calcium Carbonate content as required in the standard, GS 1118:2016.