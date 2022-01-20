Ghana starts giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

According to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the booster shots would be in phases, with the initial phase targeting the three arms of government, health workers, people with underlying health conditions, and all frontline security personnel.

He said the boosters were supposed to be taken between three and six months after being fully vaccinated.

He stated: "We have reviewed the national vaccination policy to include booster doses and the vaccination of pregnant women.