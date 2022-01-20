The booster shots will be restricted to frontline workers after which they'll be offered to people 60 years and older.
Ghana starts giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
Ghana began giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today, Thursday, January 20, 2022, as coronavirus infections surged due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
According to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the booster shots would be in phases, with the initial phase targeting the three arms of government, health workers, people with underlying health conditions, and all frontline security personnel.
He said the boosters were supposed to be taken between three and six months after being fully vaccinated.
He stated: "We have reviewed the national vaccination policy to include booster doses and the vaccination of pregnant women.
"The National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) proposed the update made today, which has been accepted for implementation. We will continue to ensure the safety and health of all Ghanaians."
