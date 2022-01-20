RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana starts giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghana began giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today, Thursday, January 20, 2022, as coronavirus infections surged due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Vaccination
Vaccination

The booster shots will be restricted to frontline workers after which they'll be offered to people 60 years and older.

Recommended articles

According to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the booster shots would be in phases, with the initial phase targeting the three arms of government, health workers, people with underlying health conditions, and all frontline security personnel.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines d6814b94-3156-49c1-b4fb-7051ed210aa5

He said the boosters were supposed to be taken between three and six months after being fully vaccinated.

He stated: "We have reviewed the national vaccination policy to include booster doses and the vaccination of pregnant women.

"The National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) proposed the update made today, which has been accepted for implementation. We will continue to ensure the safety and health of all Ghanaians."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Data from SIM card re-registration is useless; we're not part of it – Professor Attafuah

National Identification Authority Executive Secretary Prof Ken Attafuah

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Breast of alleged kidnapped Takoradi woman didn’t show she was pregnant - Doctor testifies

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

“I apologise” for asking you to use gong gongs and talking drums - NCA lawyer seeks forgiveness

Dr. Poku Adusei, Director of Legal Services at the National Communication Authority