The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, contends that if the levels of the destruction of the country's water bodies continue, the nation will soon suffer severe challenges with water supply.
Galamsey: Water crisis looms in Ghana
Water crisis looms in Ghana over the continuous incessant activities of illegal mining in some of the regions and the pollution of the water bodies in the country.
According to her, galamsey activities in the water bodies have created huge problems for water systems in the country.
Speaking to the press on Monday, April 11, 2022, she said some Ghanaians are mining within some water bodies.
She also urged farmers to desist from encroaching on the buffer zones.
She also cautioned Ghanaians who have illegally connected water to their houses to stop, as soon, as her office will start a house-to-house water auditing exercise to stop those who have illegally connected water into their houses.
