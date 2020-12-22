According to the GHS, the procurement processes have already started and by the end of the first quarter the vaccine will be in Ghana.

Director for Public Health at GHS explained that plans are far advanced as the team has already submitted a request in that regard through the WHO’s COVAX facility.

“We’re not going to get all at once. It will come and continue coming. But hopefully, let’s say… by the end of the first quarter of 2021 we will start getting the vaccines,” Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe said.

"The COVAX facility is a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, whoever they are and wherever they live."

President Akufo-Addo during his 20th Covid-19 update to the nation indicated that his administration was well aware of the strides made by the scientists in the US, UK and other countries in finding a vaccine for the virus and has already constituted a team of experts to make Ghana a recipient of the ongoing deployments.

“To this end, I have put together a team of experts, from the relevant institutions and agencies, who are working assiduously towards the procurement and deployment of the vaccines in Ghana. The briefings held by the Ministry of Information will keep the nation updated on this matter,” Nana Addo said.

Ghana first recorded Covid-19 in March, since then, government has imposed a number of restrictions to curtail the spread.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has so far recorded 53,653 with 52,331 recoveries and 331 deaths leaving 991 active cases.