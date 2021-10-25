Ghana to outdoor herbal medicines to cure COVID-19

According to him, the two herbal products had been sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to determine their anti-viral properties for the treatment of the virus.

He said they also had a malaria herbal product, which was also undergoing anti-bacteria research and clinical trials at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Pulse Ghana

He stated that "We are hoping that the herbal products would be out before the end of the year, probably during our anniversary celebration in November."

"Before COVID-19, we had 70 to 80 people coming to our Center. But now, we have over a hundred people regularly visiting our centre," he said.