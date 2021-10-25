RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana to outdoor herbal medicines to cure COVID-19

Kojo Emmanuel

After months of research, the Centre for Plant Medicine Research has developed herbal medicines for the treatment of COVID-19.

Herbal medicine file photo

Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah, Executive Director of the Research institute said two COVID-19 herbal medicines would soon be launched.

According to him, the two herbal products had been sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to determine their anti-viral properties for the treatment of the virus.

He said they also had a malaria herbal product, which was also undergoing anti-bacteria research and clinical trials at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Herbal medicine Pulse Ghana

He stated that "We are hoping that the herbal products would be out before the end of the year, probably during our anniversary celebration in November."

"Before COVID-19, we had 70 to 80 people coming to our Center. But now, we have over a hundred people regularly visiting our centre," he said.

Herbal remedies have long been used to treat infections and viruses, such as the common cold, influenza, fever, and even herpes.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

