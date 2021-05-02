Ghana to procure 1.3m Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines in May - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo made this revelation at the May Day celebration in Accra.

“We are receiving 350,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility on Tuesday, in addition to the first consignment of 600,000 that came to hand on 24 February. By 15 May, the government would have procured some 1.3 million Sputnik vaccines,” the President stated.

Explaining why the vaccines are coming late, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “International vaccine politics and the unpredictability of the supply chain mean that we have not been able to procure the vaccines according to the schedule we had envisaged.”

He, however, assured the nation that the government is working hard to secure the vaccines “so we can hope to return our country, our economy and our lives to the normalcy we all so desire.”

The president stated that although he is aware Ghanaians are tired of wearing the mask, it has proven to be the best form of protection against COVID-19 and, therefore, beseeched the citizenry to continue to wear it.