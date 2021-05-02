RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana to procure 1.3m Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines in May - Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the country is on the verge of procuring 1.3 million Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

The President said the vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by May 15.

Recommended articles

Nana Addo made this revelation at the May Day celebration in Accra.

“We are receiving 350,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility on Tuesday, in addition to the first consignment of 600,000 that came to hand on 24 February. By 15 May, the government would have procured some 1.3 million Sputnik vaccines,” the President stated.

Explaining why the vaccines are coming late, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “International vaccine politics and the unpredictability of the supply chain mean that we have not been able to procure the vaccines according to the schedule we had envisaged.”

He, however, assured the nation that the government is working hard to secure the vaccines “so we can hope to return our country, our economy and our lives to the normalcy we all so desire.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

The president stated that although he is aware Ghanaians are tired of wearing the mask, it has proven to be the best form of protection against COVID-19 and, therefore, beseeched the citizenry to continue to wear it.

In his May Day message, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “Probably, the most difficult thing for most of us to adjust to in the past years has been the wearing of face masks”.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex