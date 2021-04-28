Ghana to receive 300k doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this week – GHS

“We are getting some vaccines this week and we will definitely start with those who started first. For the DRC one, it is 350,000 doses. We may have additional ones", he said.

The government has faced challenges in procuring additional vaccines to meet the initial eight-week window given to persons who received the first jab, to get their second dose.

Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Ghana has recently issued a communiqué postponing the second phase of vaccination exercise for persons who have taken the first jab.

According to the GHS boss, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, there has been a revision in the initial vaccination policy for those who have taken the first dose to receive their second jabs in 12 weeks, instead of eight weeks.