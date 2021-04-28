RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana to receive 300k doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this week – GHS

Evans Annang

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that the country is set to receive three hundred thousand (300,000) doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Dr Kuma Aboagye
According to the Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, this will allay the fears of Ghanaians on the second dose of vaccination.

“We are getting some vaccines this week and we will definitely start with those who started first. For the DRC one, it is 350,000 doses. We may have additional ones", he said.

The government has faced challenges in procuring additional vaccines to meet the initial eight-week window given to persons who received the first jab, to get their second dose.

Ghana has recently issued a communiqué postponing the second phase of vaccination exercise for persons who have taken the first jab.

According to the GHS boss, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, there has been a revision in the initial vaccination policy for those who have taken the first dose to receive their second jabs in 12 weeks, instead of eight weeks.

This, he said, is a result of the efficacy of the first dose, explaining that the first jab has about 76% protection for about 90 days, which coincides with the revised 12 weeks.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

