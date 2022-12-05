RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana to send trained nurses to the UK – Agyemang Manu

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister, has revealed an imminent bilateral agreement between the Government of Ghana and the British Government to send Ghanaian trained Nurses to the United Kingdom (UK) in exchange for financial considerations.

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu
According to Mr. Agyemang Manu, this will be similar to an existing arrangement with Barbados, where he said Ghanaian nurses excel.

The lawmaker for Dormaa Central made this known on Monday, December 5, on the Floor of Parliament during the 2023 Budget debate.

“We are engaging with the government of the United Kingdom, and we are just about to sign a memorandum of the agreement after cabinet approval to begin to send nurses for training and work there and come back home after three years.

“Ghana will benefit from the little money the UK government will pass on. For every single nurse that goes away, when we finish the agreement, we will likely get over 1000 pounds to come and support the health system in Ghana. ”

Barbados recently received 200 more Ghanaian nurses in March to complement the staffing needs of the island country.

In an address, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Motley, expressed her appreciation to the government for extending help to her country’s health sector.

Ghana and Barbados 2019 signed an agreement for the recruitment of nurses from Ghana.

The agreement, signed at the Jubilee House, when Mia Mottley, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of her official visit to Ghana saw the initial recruitment of over 100 Ghanaian nurses.

There had been concerns over the move, as some had suggested that the nurses could have rather been absorbed into Ghana’s Health Service.

